Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s results

Since Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.95 N/A 0.70 21.49 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund are owned by institutional investors. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.17%. On the other hand, insiders held about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.