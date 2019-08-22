Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.74 N/A 0.70 22.06 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.71 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and PJT Partners Inc. PJT Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and PJT Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential downside of -1.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.17%. Comparatively, 2.6% are PJT Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.