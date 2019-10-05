Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 22 -0.88 14.52M 0.28 81.97

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 67,222,222.22% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 70.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.