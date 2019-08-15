Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.66 N/A 0.70 22.06 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.38 N/A 2.00 9.61

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Invesco Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Invesco Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, Invesco Ltd.’s potential upside is 35.06% and its average target price is $20.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 24.55% and 86.89% respectively. 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.