Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.00 N/A 0.70 21.49 Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.91 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Federated Investors Inc.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Federated Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 92.9%. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.