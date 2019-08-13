Reviewing Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO)’s and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)’s results

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.70 N/A 0.70 22.06 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.