Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

Both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.63 N/A 0.29 50.97 SEI Investments Company 52 5.36 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 71.5% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.