Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)’s results

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.36 N/A 0.75 19.49 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares are held by institutional investors while 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 6 of the 7 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.