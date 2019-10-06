Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 0.00 N/A 0.75 19.49 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.