Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 17.66% of Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|1.1%
|1.92%
|1.31%
|-0.49%
|2.13%
|1.51%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
