Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.30 N/A 0.75 19.49 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 32.75 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 49.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.