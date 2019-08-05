Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s results

We are contrasting Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.30
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|32.75
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 49.21%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
