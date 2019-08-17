Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Its Competitors results

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 16.26% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 N/A 14 19.49 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.