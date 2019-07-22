Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.34 N/A 0.29 50.97 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.17 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 16.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.