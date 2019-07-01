Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.68 N/A 0.29 50.97 Cannae Holdings Inc. 23 1.78 N/A 0.33 78.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Cannae Holdings Inc. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares and 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.42% 2.73% 4.48% 8.14% 9.96% 11.95% Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has weaker performance than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.