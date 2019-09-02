Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.52 N/A 0.75 19.49 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Athene Holding Ltd. Athene Holding Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is presently more expensive than Athene Holding Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Athene Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Athene Holding Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Athene Holding Ltd.’s average target price is $52.5, while its potential upside is 35.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 16.26% and 98.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s stock price has bigger growth than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.