Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.48
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|24
|1.20
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 31.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
