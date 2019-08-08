Reviewing Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)’s and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s results

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.48 N/A 0.75 19.49 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 24 1.20 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.26% and 31.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.