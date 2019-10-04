Reviewing Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)’s and Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.64 20.84 Community Bankers Trust Corporation 8 0.00 17.93M 0.65 12.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Community Bankers Trust Corporation. Community Bankers Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Community Bankers Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Community Bankers Trust Corporation 219,730,392.16% 10.1% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Community Bankers Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.38% and 63% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06% 2.29% 3.88% 10.74% 10.29% 15.02% Community Bankers Trust Corporation 0% -1% 2.05% 6.13% -14.41% 10.25%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Community Bankers Trust Corporation.

Summary

Community Bankers Trust Corporation beats Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 10 factors.