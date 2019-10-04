Reviewing Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)’s and Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). The two are both Diversified Investments companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.64
|20.84
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|8
|0.00
|17.93M
|0.65
|12.30
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Community Bankers Trust Corporation. Community Bankers Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Community Bankers Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|219,730,392.16%
|10.1%
|1%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Community Bankers Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.38% and 63% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.06%
|2.29%
|3.88%
|10.74%
|10.29%
|15.02%
|Community Bankers Trust Corporation
|0%
|-1%
|2.05%
|6.13%
|-14.41%
|10.25%
For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Community Bankers Trust Corporation.
Summary
Community Bankers Trust Corporation beats Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 10 factors.
