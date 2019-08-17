Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.81 17.90 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.