Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.40 N/A 0.81 17.25 SEI Investments Company 53 5.53 N/A 3.00 17.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than SEI Investments Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.8% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 71.5% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% SEI Investments Company -3.05% -10.07% 0.18% -6.45% -19.91% 10.91%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.