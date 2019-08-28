Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.66 N/A 0.81 17.90 RENN Fund Inc. 2 105.17 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. RENN Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 13.61% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.