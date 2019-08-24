Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.62 N/A 0.81 17.90 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.51 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.