Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.75 N/A 0.81 17.90 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.92 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s potential downside is -10.89% and its consensus target price is $46.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.6% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.