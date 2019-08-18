Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.65 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.