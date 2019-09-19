Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Since Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.38 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.89 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.