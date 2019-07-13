Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.34 N/A 0.81 17.25 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.72 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 11.85% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.