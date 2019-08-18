Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.81 17.90 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.20 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.