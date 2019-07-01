Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 14 17.25 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The competitors have a potential upside of 130.93%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s peers.

Dividends

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.