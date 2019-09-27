Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.