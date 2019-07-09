Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.21 N/A 0.81 17.25 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.46 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 34.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.