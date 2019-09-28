Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90 Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,522,471.91% -1.4% -1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 83.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.