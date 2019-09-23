Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.42 N/A 0.81 17.90 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 93 1.89 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s average price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 18.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has 13.97% stronger performance while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.