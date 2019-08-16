Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.70 N/A 0.52 26.47 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.25 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and THL Credit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 41.32%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.