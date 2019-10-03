Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 6.59% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.