Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)’s results

Both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.65 N/A 0.52 26.47 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 48 2.51 N/A 3.93 11.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s consensus target price is $47.5, while its potential upside is 12.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.