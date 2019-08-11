Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

Since Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.75 N/A 0.52 26.47 SEI Investments Company 54 5.35 N/A 3.07 19.44

Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and SEI Investments Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SEI Investments Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 71.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.5% of SEI Investments Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.