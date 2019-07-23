Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.35
|N/A
|0.52
|26.26
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.97%
|2.73%
|4.63%
|11.41%
|5.18%
|6.36%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|-0.73%
|-1.03%
|0.31%
|1.38%
|0%
|2.35%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.