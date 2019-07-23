Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.35 N/A 0.52 26.26 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.