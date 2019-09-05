Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.51
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 43.22% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
