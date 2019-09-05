Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.51 N/A 0.52 26.47 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 43.22% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.