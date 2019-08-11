Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.75 N/A 0.52 26.47 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.60 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Focus Financial Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 64.30% and its consensus price target is $39.63.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has stronger performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.