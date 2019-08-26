Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.65 N/A 0.52 26.47 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 3.91%. Comparatively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.