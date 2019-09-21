Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.41 N/A 0.52 26.47 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.01 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 29.86% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.