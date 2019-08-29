Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.64 N/A 0.52 26.47 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.48 N/A 0.99 13.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Competitively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.