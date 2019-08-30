Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.57 N/A 0.52 26.47 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 16.52 N/A 0.66 16.94

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is presently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.72% 1.81% 4.94% 9.22% 9.22% 13.64%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.