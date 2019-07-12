Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.37 N/A 0.52 26.26 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.52 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.