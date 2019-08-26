Reviewing Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV)’s and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|13
|19.65
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.25
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, which is potential 12.33% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.
