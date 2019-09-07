Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.88 N/A 1.17 12.05 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.35 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.