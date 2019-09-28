Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 112 4.52 228.29M 7.95 14.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is currently more affordable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 203,976,054.32% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $112.33 consensus target price and a -0.62% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 71.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was less bullish than T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.