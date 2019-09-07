Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.88 N/A 1.17 12.05 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.20 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 72.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.