Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.66 N/A 0.04 310.45 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 47 6.23 N/A 2.88 17.13

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average price target of $46, with potential downside of -8.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Oaktree Capital Group LLC.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.