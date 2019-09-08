Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.88 N/A 1.17 12.05 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 32.83% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.