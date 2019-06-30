Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.97 N/A 0.04 310.45 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.36 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.