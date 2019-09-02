Reviewing Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ)’s and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.96 N/A 1.17 12.05 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Lazard Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.74% and 68.4%. Competitively, Lazard Ltd has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.